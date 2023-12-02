Southern Miss' Frank Gore Jr., Son of Former NFL RB, Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. officially declared that he's forgoing his final season with the Golden Eagles and entering the 2024 NFL Draft, per Sam Sklar of the Hattiesburg American.

Gore Jr. is the son of five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore. Gore amassed 16,000 rush yards in 16 NFL seasons, the third-highest total in league history.

The Southern Mississippi standout has recorded at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two years.

"Southern Mississippi football has fulfilled a dream of mine and made it an experience I'd do again and again," Gore Jr. said in a statement posted on his Instagram account. "Southern Miss has brought me lifelong friendships, valuable relationships with coaches who have become mentors, and lessons in becoming a better man overall."

After an impressive 2022 campaign that saw the Golden Eagles make their first appearance in a bowl game since 2019, head coach Will Hall's team struggled to find a similar recipe for success this year. Southern Mississippi finished with the second-worst conference record amongst Sun Belt teams, while recording a 3-9 mark overall.

Still, Gore Jr. has remained a bright spot on the roster. After rushing for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards against Rice in 2022, Hall wasn't shy about praising the dynamic running back.

"He's a special guy," he said after the game, per ESPN. "He's really learned how to be a leader. He's really learned how to handle the responsibility of being Frank Gore Jr., and he has embraced that, and he's embraced the whole deal of to whom much is given, much is required."