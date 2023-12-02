Washington vs. Oregon 2023 Pac-12 Title Game Most-Watched Ever with 9.2M Viewers

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Pac-12 certainly went out with a bang.

The final Pac-12 title game between No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon on Saturday night was the most-watched in history, racking up 9.2 million viewers, ESPN and ABC announced.

Those 9.2 million viewers were certainly given a great show as the second matchup of the season between the Ducks and Huskies was one of the best games of the season—much like their first meeting back on Oct. 14.

Michael Penix Jr. and Washington once again came out with the 34-31 win and locked in a place in the College Football Playoff as it remained undefeated in its biggest game of the season.