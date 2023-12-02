Texas Fans Demand CFP Spot After Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Crush Oklahoma State

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big 12 Conference championship was the final conference game the Texas Longhorns played as the university gets set to join the SEC for the 2024 season.

It's safe to say the Longhorns left a lasting mark.

The Longhorns cruised to a 49-21 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, giving the program its fourth Big 12 title and first since 2009. The dominant performance was highlighted by a record-setting day from quarterback Quinn Ewers and a dynamic offensive unit.

Ewers was 35-of-46 for 452 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He set a new record for passing yards in a Big 12 Championship game and also surpassed 5,000 career passing yards.

Running back Keilan Robinson had four carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns and tailback C.J. Baxter also contributed a touchdown and 43 yards on 13 carries.

Adonai Mitchell had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown while Ja'Tavion Sanders had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Worthy had six catches for 86 yards before he left in the fourth quarter with an injury, and Jaydon Blue also contributed a touchdown in the aerial attack.

The win propelled the Longhorns to 12-1 on the season and the team looks like a formidable foe for any postseason opponent. Whether this comes in the College Football Playoff or not is where the questions begin to pile up.

In a typical year, the Longhorns would be an easy selection to make. However, the four other conference champions could end up going undefeated, which could in turn knock the Longhorns out of the top-four and relegate them to a New Year's Six bowl.

Fans took to social media to plead the Longhorns case regardless of record, stating that the team is too talented to keep from the Playoff and is a true contender to win the national championship.