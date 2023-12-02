X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Texas Fans Demand CFP Spot After Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Crush Oklahoma State

    Jack MurrayDecember 2, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) rolls out to pass during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Big 12 Conference championship was the final conference game the Texas Longhorns played as the university gets set to join the SEC for the 2024 season.

    It's safe to say the Longhorns left a lasting mark.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    TEXAS IS YOUR BIG 12 CHAMPS 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/gNVx4MnYWs">pic.twitter.com/gNVx4MnYWs</a>

    The Longhorns cruised to a 49-21 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, giving the program its fourth Big 12 title and first since 2009. The dominant performance was highlighted by a record-setting day from quarterback Quinn Ewers and a dynamic offensive unit.

    Ewers was 35-of-46 for 452 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He set a new record for passing yards in a Big 12 Championship game and also surpassed 5,000 career passing yards.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    Quinn Ewers has surpassed the record for most passing yards in a Big 12 Championship game 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a>

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    Quinn Ewers has surpassed 5,000 career passing yards 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a> <a href="https://t.co/RxbBNlF9gv">pic.twitter.com/RxbBNlF9gv</a>

    Running back Keilan Robinson had four carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns and tailback C.J. Baxter also contributed a touchdown and 43 yards on 13 carries.

    Adonai Mitchell had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown while Ja'Tavion Sanders had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Worthy had six catches for 86 yards before he left in the fourth quarter with an injury, and Jaydon Blue also contributed a touchdown in the aerial attack.

    The win propelled the Longhorns to 12-1 on the season and the team looks like a formidable foe for any postseason opponent. Whether this comes in the College Football Playoff or not is where the questions begin to pile up.

    Texas Fans Demand CFP Spot After Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Crush Oklahoma State
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    In a typical year, the Longhorns would be an easy selection to make. However, the four other conference champions could end up going undefeated, which could in turn knock the Longhorns out of the top-four and relegate them to a New Year's Six bowl.

    Fans took to social media to plead the Longhorns case regardless of record, stating that the team is too talented to keep from the Playoff and is a true contender to win the national championship.

    CJ Vogel @CJVogel_TFB

    There are not four teams in the country better than the Texas Longhorns.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Texas earned the right to be in <br><br>Texas deserves to be in<br><br>Texas is 1 of the 4 best teams in CFB<br><br>Whatever you wanna use word salad wise to describe it they should be 1 of the 4

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Say it like you mean it: Texas is back.

    Bijan Robinson @Bijan5Robinson

    Doesn't really matter what happens! You gotta put my boys in the playoffs 🤘🏽Come on now.

    alex briseño @Alex__Briseno

    First half recap from the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian: <a href="https://t.co/oT5EYjMlmm">pic.twitter.com/oT5EYjMlmm</a>

    Ryan @Ry_Stine1

    If Florida St looses tonight this <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasLonghorns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasLonghorns</a> squad should make the CFP. They are dismantling this Oklahoma State team

    Burning Q's @BurningSportsQs

    Texas is piling up their style points….things could get very awkward for the CFP committee if Alabama wins this afternoon 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Longhorns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Longhorns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeGameDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeGameDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Big12FB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Big12FB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEC</a>

    Paul Tuns @ptuns

    Texas Longhorns (#7) are making a strong case for the College Football Playoffs today, leading Oklahoma State (#18) 42-14 in the Q3, but they need Louisville to beat Florida State (#4, 12-0) later today in the ACC Championship. I say that as a non-partisan of Texas or the Big 12.

    The Drop Room @RealTheDropRoom

    You can't watch Texas and tell me they are not one of the top 4 teams in the country. RESUME + TALENT <br><br>It will be a complete travesty if the committee leaves them off.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Longhorns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Longhorns</a> <br><br>- Suplex

    Jon Schaeffer @JSchaeffCreates

    Texas&gt;FSU. There's no doubt in my mind. Longhorns deserve a spot over FSU regardless of record. Eye test says it all.

    The Longhorns' only loss came at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners. The 34-30 loss is looking like it could come back to haunt Texas, but the performance down the stretch and against the Cowboys could be just enough to give the Longhorns a shot to make some noise.