Texas' Xavier Worthy on Crutches After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Oklahoma State

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns came away with a huge victory in the Big 12 championship on Saturday against Oklahoma State. But it may have come at a big cost.

Star wideout Xavier Worthy suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Texas' 49-21 win—its first Big 12 title since 2009. Worthy was later seen on the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Worthy had six receptions for 86 yards against the Cowboys.

