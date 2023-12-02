X

CFB

    Texas' Xavier Worthy on Crutches After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Oklahoma State

    Francisco RosaDecember 2, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is helped off the field after an injury during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Texas Longhorns came away with a huge victory in the Big 12 championship on Saturday against Oklahoma State. But it may have come at a big cost.

    Star wideout Xavier Worthy suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Texas' 49-21 win—its first Big 12 title since 2009. Worthy was later seen on the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

    Worthy had six receptions for 86 yards against the Cowboys.

    Cory Mose @Cory_Mose

    Xavier Worthy comes back on the field in a walking boot and crutches <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texas</a> <a href="https://t.co/kKYvmErSj9">pic.twitter.com/kKYvmErSj9</a>

