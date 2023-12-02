Texas' Xavier Worthy on Crutches After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Oklahoma State

Texas' Xavier Worthy on Crutches After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Oklahoma StateDecember 2, 2023
The Texas Longhorns came away with a huge victory in the Big 12 championship on Saturday against Oklahoma State. But it may have come at a big cost.
Star wideout Xavier Worthy suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Texas' 49-21 win—its first Big 12 title since 2009. Worthy was later seen on the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.
Worthy had six receptions for 86 yards against the Cowboys.
