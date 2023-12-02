Pat McAfee, Lee Corso Pick Iowa to Upset Michigan in Big Ten Title Game on 'GameDay'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The general feeling about the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Iowa is that will be a noncompetitive win for the Wolverines, but there are at least two prominent national analysts who disagree with that take.

On ESPN's College Gameday, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso picked Iowa to upset No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night.

It's hard to overstate how low expectations are for this game. Iowa hasn't been disrespected because it has a 10-2 record and is ranked 16th in the latest College Football Playoff standings.

But the Hawkeyes' style of play is so unappealing to watch. They rank 124th out of 133 FBS teams in points per game (18.0) and have scored fewer than 20 points six times in 12 games.

They advanced to the Big Ten title with a 13-10 win over Nebraska on Marshall Meeder's 38-yard field goal as time expired after both offenses traded interceptions on their previous two possessions.

Michigan is one of five FBS programs undefeated this season. It hasn't lost a regular-season game since Oct. 30, 2021.

The Wolverines are favored by 21.5 points with an over/under of 35. This means oddsmakers are expecting a 28-7 game. It's certainly not impossible for Iowa to pull off the upset win because their defense allows the fourth-fewest points per game (12.2).