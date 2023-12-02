Report: USC Hiring UCLA's D'Anton Lynn as New DC After Alex Grinch Firing

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans made a big addition to their coaching staff Friday as they hired D'Anton Lynn away from rival UCLA as their new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Lynn, 34, is a rising star in the collegiate coaching ranks following an excellent first season leading the Bruins' defense in 2023. He took a unit that was ranked No. 89 in total defense the previous year and made them the No. 11 group in the country.

He will have his work cut out for him as he replaces Alex Grinch, who was fired during the season following the Trojans' loss to Washington back on Nov. 4.

Grinch and the rest of USC's defense struggled mightily this season, allowing 34.92 points per game as well as a whopping 438.8 yards of total offense—both of which are bottom three marks in the Pac-12.

Prior to his stint at UCLA, Lynn had nearly a decade of experience working at the professional level with a number of NFL teams. His most notable position came with the Baltimore Ravens from 2021-22 as the team's safeties coach.