Mavs' Luka Dončić, Fiancée Anamaria Goltes Announce Birth of Daughter Gabriela

Mavs' Luka Dončić, Fiancée Anamaria Goltes Announce Birth of Daughter GabrielaDecember 1, 2023
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is a father.
Dončić and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes on Firday announced the birth of their first child, Gabriela.
The news of Gabriela's birth follows Dončić's engagement to Goltes on July 7 in a potential nod to his No. 77 jersey number.
The two have been dating since 2016 after originally meeting during a childhood vacation in Croatia, according to the New York Post's Jaclyn Hendricks.
Dončić was added to the NBA's official injury report earlier that day with a "personal reasons" designation for Friday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Friday night will mark the first missed game of the season for Dončić, who is coming out of four consecutive All-Star seasons and appears to be on trajectory for a fifth as he ranks third in NBA scoring with 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists through 17 games.