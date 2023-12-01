X

NBA

    Mavs' Luka Dončić, Fiancée Anamaria Goltes Announce Birth of Daughter Gabriela

    Julia StumbaughDecember 1, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a play during an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on November 28, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
    Tim Heitman/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is a father.

    Dončić and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes on Firday announced the birth of their first child, Gabriela.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Luka Doncic and his fiancée announced the birth of their first child. <a href="https://t.co/vVSGXeXvSo">https://t.co/vVSGXeXvSo</a> <a href="https://t.co/T9mg2sfyiX">pic.twitter.com/T9mg2sfyiX</a>

    The news of Gabriela's birth follows Dončić's engagement to Goltes on July 7 in a potential nod to his No. 77 jersey number.

    The two have been dating since 2016 after originally meeting during a childhood vacation in Croatia, according to the New York Post's Jaclyn Hendricks.

    Dončić was added to the NBA's official injury report earlier that day with a "personal reasons" designation for Friday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Friday night will mark the first missed game of the season for Dončić, who is coming out of four consecutive All-Star seasons and appears to be on trajectory for a fifth as he ranks third in NBA scoring with 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists through 17 games.