Mavs' Luka Dončić, Fiancée Anamaria Goltes Announce Birth of Daughter Gabriela

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is a father.

Dončić and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes on Firday announced the birth of their first child, Gabriela.

The news of Gabriela's birth follows Dončić's engagement to Goltes on July 7 in a potential nod to his No. 77 jersey number.

The two have been dating since 2016 after originally meeting during a childhood vacation in Croatia, according to the New York Post's Jaclyn Hendricks.

Dončić was added to the NBA's official injury report earlier that day with a "personal reasons" designation for Friday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.