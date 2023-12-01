LSU's Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Billboard Appears in Vegas Ahead of Nix vs. Penix

LSU's Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Billboard Appears in Vegas Ahead of Nix vs. PenixDecember 1, 2023
LSU is making a last-ditch effort in Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy campaign.
The school posted Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it purchased a billboard in Las Vegas promoting Daniels' candidacy.
Las Vegas happens to be the site of the Pac-12 championship game, which includes a pair of Heisman contenders. Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks will look to avenge their defeat to Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies.
Nix (-190) is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Heisman. Daniels follows closely behind at +150, with Penix a distant third at +1600.
Daniels certainly assembled a Heisman-caliber résumé. He has thrown for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to four interceptions, and his 208.0 passer rating is on pace to be a single-season FBS record.
One billboard in Las Vegas is unlikely to swing the outcome of the Heisman race. Based on the odds, a disappointing showing from Nix is the only thing that can achieve that.
But you can't blame LSU for trying.
