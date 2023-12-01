LSU's Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Billboard Appears in Vegas Ahead of Nix vs. Penix

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU is making a last-ditch effort in Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy campaign.

The school posted Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it purchased a billboard in Las Vegas promoting Daniels' candidacy.

Las Vegas happens to be the site of the Pac-12 championship game, which includes a pair of Heisman contenders. Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks will look to avenge their defeat to Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies.

Nix (-190) is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Heisman. Daniels follows closely behind at +150, with Penix a distant third at +1600.

Daniels certainly assembled a Heisman-caliber résumé. He has thrown for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to four interceptions, and his 208.0 passer rating is on pace to be a single-season FBS record.

One billboard in Las Vegas is unlikely to swing the outcome of the Heisman race. Based on the odds, a disappointing showing from Nix is the only thing that can achieve that.

But you can't blame LSU for trying.

