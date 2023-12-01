X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    LSU's Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Billboard Appears in Vegas Ahead of Nix vs. Penix

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2023

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    LSU is making a last-ditch effort in Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy campaign.

    The school posted Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it purchased a billboard in Las Vegas promoting Daniels' candidacy.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    Check out the billboard at I-15 and Flamingo on Friday!

    Las Vegas happens to be the site of the Pac-12 championship game, which includes a pair of Heisman contenders. Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks will look to avenge their defeat to Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies.

    Nix (-190) is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Heisman. Daniels follows closely behind at +150, with Penix a distant third at +1600.

    Daniels certainly assembled a Heisman-caliber résumé. He has thrown for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to four interceptions, and his 208.0 passer rating is on pace to be a single-season FBS record.

    One billboard in Las Vegas is unlikely to swing the outcome of the Heisman race. Based on the odds, a disappointing showing from Nix is the only thing that can achieve that.

    But you can't blame LSU for trying.

    LSU's Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Billboard Appears in Vegas Ahead of Nix vs. Penix
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.