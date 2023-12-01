MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Contract Expected to 'Surge' Past $500M; Could Hit $600M

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Not being able to pitch in 2024 won't stop Shohei Ohtani from signing the richest contract in Major League Baseball history.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Ohtani's contract is expected to "surge well beyond" the $500 million mark whenever he signs with a team in free agency.

One source told Passan they think the two-time American League MVP could get a deal worth $600 million.

The expectation has always been that Ohtani will sign the richest deal ever for an MLB player. It's only been a question of how much more than the $426.5 million Mike Trout got from the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 his contract would be.

Even after tearing the UCL in his pitching elbow in August, there wasn't much concern within the industry that Ohtani's market would be severely impacted.

"He'll be fine," one agent told Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. "I don't think this is catastrophic for his value."

Ohtani had elbow surgery on Sept. 19 that is expected to prevent him from pitching next season, but he should be ready to hit when opening day arrives. It wasn't specified what type of procedure he had, though it was made clear he wants to return to the mound in 2025.

The three-time All-Star had Tommy John surgery in October 2018 that prevented him from pitching until the 2020 season.

Even if Ohtani wasn't able to pitch again, his value on and off the field would make him worth a record contract. He has been an elite hitter for most of his MLB career, including a career year in 2023 with a .304/.412/.654 slash line, 44 homers and 20 stolen bases in 135 games.

Passan noted the Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are teams still confirmed to be in the bidding for Ohtani. He added the San Francisco Giants "have long had a fondness" for the 29-year-old, but it's unclear where they stand right now.