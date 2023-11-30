Report: Andy Kotelnicki to Be Penn State OC Under James Franklin; Replaces Yurcich

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

After firing offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Nov. 12 following a loss to Michigan, Penn State reportedly has finally found his replacement.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Audrey Snyder, Penn State has hired former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to the same position on head coach James Franklin's staff.

Kotelnicki had been with the Jayhawks since 2021, as he followed head coach Lance Leipold from his previous stops at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater. He played a major part in the turnaround for Kansas, as the team finished 8-4 in 2023 for its first winning season since 2008. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted that Kotelnicki "also generated interest for head-coaching jobs this season."

Under Kotelnicki's direction this year, the Jayhawks offense ranked eighth in FBS in yards per play, and it did so without star quarterback Jalon Daniels for the majority of the season due to a back injury. The Nittany Lions could use a major improvement, as they ranked 81st in that category.

Kotelnicki inherits a Penn State offense that will retain quarterback Drew Allar, who said after last week's victory over Michigan State that he intends to return for his senior season in 2024. Allar had a solid year with 2,336 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and only one interception, but the Nittany Lions struggled to generate explosive plays on offense.

Kotelnicki's presence should help change that. Kansas ranked 23rd in the nation with 67 plays of over 20 yards, while Penn State ranked 117th with just 40.