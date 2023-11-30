Herbstreit: Marvin Harrison Jr. Not a 'Slam Dunk' to Enter 2024 NFL Draft Due to NIL

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The NIL deals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. can get at Ohio State could be enough to keep him away from the NFL for another year.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said on the Pat McAfee show Thursday that although it is likely Harrison will eventually declare for the 2024 NFL draft, it is not a sure thing.

"It's not just a slam dunk anymore, with some of these guys maybe staying because of the money they can make," Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit added that NIL revenue is a bigger draw for players projected to go in the second or third round, rather than potential top-two picks like Harrison.

"I'd be shocked if he didn't come out," Herbstreit said.

When asked after Ohio States' loss to Michigan earlier this week if he would be entering the draft or returning for a fourth college season, Harrison was noncommittal in his answer.

"I don't know," Harrison said. "I don't have an answer for you just yet."

In his college football career, Harrison has made 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Harrison hauled in five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown Saturday during Ohio State's 30-24 loss to Michigan.

That marked the Wolverines' third straight victory in The Game and also a program record for Harrison, who became the first player in Ohio State history to record 15 career games with triple-digit receiving yards.

Harrison's performance this season has earned him the title of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, made him a candidate for the Heisman Trophy and earned him draft projections as high as No. 2.

In most of those mock drafts, Harrison is projected to be selected behind quarterbacks including USC's Caleb Williams.

Williams, however, has been similarly non-committal as to whether or not he will be available in the 2024 draft. He told the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje his declaration would be a "game-time decision."



Harrison has a projected annual NIL value of $1.3 million, good for 11th among all college football players, according to On3. Meanwhile Williams ranks third with a projected annual value of $2.7 million.

Both Williams and Harrison will need to make a decision by January 15, the NFL deadline for when eligible underclassmen can submit their names for draft consideration.

One indicator about Harrison's upcoming decision could be if the Buckeyes miss the playoffs and he decides to play in a bowl game anyway. Skipping these extra games, like Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson did with Florida last December, is becoming more and more common for players preparing for the draft.