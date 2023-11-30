Nick Saban Says Alabama Should Make 2024 CFP With SEC Title Game Win vs. Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It is officially campaign season for Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Crimson Tide head coach discussed whether he believes his one-loss team should make the College Football Playoff if it defeats Georgia in Saturday's SEC Championship Game.

"Do I think there should be some representation from the SEC regardless of who wins the game? Absolutely," Saban said (h/t Mike Rodak of 247Sports).

"I think this is one of the best leagues in the country. And if you're a one-loss team and you played through this league, I think you're one of the best four teams in the country. In some kind of way there should be representation, some kind of way because of the league itself and the competition within the league."

There is really only one scenario where the SEC would not be represented in the CFP, and it involves Saban's team winning against undefeated Georgia.

After all, the two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs will certainly be in the field if they defeat the Crimson Tide and maintain their undefeated record. They will likely be the No. 1 seed in such a scenario as well.

Yet things get a bit trickier if Alabama wins.

That would put the onus on the results of the other league championship games. Michigan, Washington and Florida State likely control their own destiny with undefeated records in Power Five conferences. If the Wolverines defeat Iowa, the Huskies defeat Oregon and the Seminoles defeat Louisville, that would likely leave only one spot left for the SEC and Big 12.

Georgia would take that spot with an undefeated record, but it is not that straightforward if the Crimson Tide win considering Texas already defeated Alabama in a head-to-head matchup earlier this season and will be a one-loss Big 12 champion if it defeats Oklahoma State on Saturday.

If the debate comes down to the Longhorns and Crimson Tide, chances are the selection committee will lean toward the head-to-head result even if Saban's squad adds an impressive win over Georgia to its resume.

Perhaps the argument would then turn to one-loss Alabama against undefeated Florida State since the Seminoles will be without injured quarterback Jordan Travis. But in this hypothetical, Florida State would add a win over No. 14 Louisville to its resume and be ACC champions.