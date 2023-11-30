Video: Tyreek Hill Says He Had 'Dicey' Talks with Patrick Mahomes, Reid Before Trade

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill opened up about some "dicey" conversations he had with former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and former head coach Andy Reid.

During a discussion with Robert Griffin III on RG3 and The Ones, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Hill said Mahomes and Reid were the last people he talked to with the Chiefs before the team traded him to the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.

"Those conversations were kind of dicey," the wide receiver said (27:10 mark) while explaining there was an implication Kansas City would get a deal done. That never happened, and he ended up agreeing to a four-year extension with Miami after the trade.

The Dolphins and Chiefs played in Germany in Week 9 this season, and Hill said he didn't feel the same love from Mahomes and Reid when he approached them that he did from some of his other former teammates, such as Travis Kelce.

"I felt great," he said. "You can ask anybody—I'm the kinda person, I don't give a f--k, I'm gonna tell you how I feel. If I f--k with you, I f--k with you. If you don't f--k with me, that's cool. You do your thing. I know how I feel about you though. I understand that you may feel some kind of way because of how things played out. I ain't got no control about how you feel…. After the game though, Pat came up to me…"

While the Chiefs ended up winning a Super Bowl without him last season, they may regret the trade at this point.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,324 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches and is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. One of the biggest question marks with Kansas City is the wide receiver position, which has left Kelce as the only reliable target for Mahomes at times.