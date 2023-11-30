Photo: Travis Kelce Buys Matching Cincinnati Basketball Jerseys for Taylor Swift

Gotham/GC Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reached the jersey-swap stage of their relationship.

The seamstress at Koch Sporting Goods, a local Cincinnati sports apparel store, posted pictures of custom-made Bearcats basketball jerseys with "Swift" and "Kelce" embroidered on the back.

Per the New York Post, Kelce placed an order with the store for several custom jerseys for friends and his brother, Jason, but the seamstress didn't include any of those pictures when she posted the ones for Travis and Taylor.

Based on the list of anniversary gift by year from Stacey Donovan of Hallmark.com, the "jersey" isn't recognized as an official theme. But the list is only organized by years, and even though it's unclear when "Swelce" became an official pairing, it presumably happened less than one year ago.

Regardless, this is another notable step in the relationship for Kelce and Swift. He went to college at the University of Cincinnati from 2008 to '12 and played three seasons for the Bearcats.