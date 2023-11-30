CFB Insider Would Be 'Surprised' If Jim Harbaugh Remains at Michigan in 2024

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines are one win away from a Big Ten championship and three wins away from a College Football Playoff national championship, but they may be looking for a new coach next season.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports said he would be "surprised" if Jim Harbaugh is still the head coach at Michigan in 2024 (5:00 in video).

Speculation about Harbaugh's future and a potential return to the NFL is nothing new, but new circumstances have developed this season. He was suspended for the first three games of the campaign because of recruiting violations and the final three games of the regular season because of the program's ongoing sign-stealing scandal.

The NCAA is currently investigating the Wolverines, and sanctions could eventually come for the coach and program.

Feldman reported on Nov. 18 that "it would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season."

Thus far, former staffer Connor Stalions—who has largely been seen as the architect of the scheme—and linebackers coach Chris Partridge have been fired as part of the fallout from the scandal.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger also reported the NCAA presented evidence to Michigan that a school booster named Tim Smith helped fund Stalions' efforts, although Smith has denied as much.

None of this has prevented Michigan from winning on the field, and it will put its undefeated record on the line Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa. The Wolverines' roster is loaded with talented upperclassmen who could be off to the NFL after the season.

Combine that with the looming possibility of significant sanctions stemming from the sign-stealing scandal, and the 2023 campaign has taken on something of a last-stand feel for Harbaugh-era Michigan.

It could win the national title but is facing an uncertain immediate future after the year comes to an end.

Perhaps Harbuagh sees the writing on the wall and will jump at the chance to return to the NFL, where he previously led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.