Arkansas OC Bobby Petrino: I Want to 'Make It Right This Time' After 2012 Firing

Arkansas OC Bobby Petrino: I Want to 'Make It Right This Time' After 2012 FiringNovember 29, 2023
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Bobby Petrino is ready for his second chance at Arkansas, this time as the offensive coordinator.
"It's something I hoped would happen," he said Wednesday when discussing a return to the Razorbacks, per ESPN's Chris Low. "Wasn't sure if it ever would, but it is a dream come true to be able to go back to the University of Arkansas and do anything I possibly can to make it right this time. I'm grateful to coach [Sam] Pittman and [athletic director] Hunter Yurachek for making it happen."
