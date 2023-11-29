X

CFB

    Arkansas OC Bobby Petrino: I Want to 'Make It Right This Time' After 2012 Firing

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino of the Texas A&M Aggies watches players warm up before the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Kyle Field on November 18, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Bobby Petrino is ready for his second chance at Arkansas, this time as the offensive coordinator.

    "It's something I hoped would happen," he said Wednesday when discussing a return to the Razorbacks, per ESPN's Chris Low. "Wasn't sure if it ever would, but it is a dream come true to be able to go back to the University of Arkansas and do anything I possibly can to make it right this time. I'm grateful to coach [Sam] Pittman and [athletic director] Hunter Yurachek for making it happen."

