Spencer Rattler Declares for 2024 NFL Draft After Oklahoma, South Carolina Stints

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is preparing to take his talents to the next level.

Rattler, a redshirt senior who began his collegiate career at Oklahoma in 2019, announced on Wednesday that he will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Rattler was considered one of the most promising college quarterbacks in the nation. He entered the 2021 season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after his impressive redshirt freshman campaign in which he threw for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.5 percent of his passes.

However, things took a drastic turn later that year when Rattler was benched during the second quarter of Oklahoma's Week 6 game against Texas and replaced by Caleb Williams. He didn't play again for the remainder of that season and wound up transferring to South Carolina in December 2021.

Joining the Gamecocks reunited Rattler with head coach Shane Beamer, who was an assistant under Lincoln Riley with the Sooners before being hired by South Carolina after the 2020 season. Rattler never reached the level of production from his redshirt freshman season, but he was solid in two years with the Gamecocks.

In his first year as the starter in 2022, Rattler helped lead South Carolina to an 8-5 record and threw for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The team struggled a bit in 2023 on their way to a 5-7 finish, but Rattler still put up respectable numbers of 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight picks.