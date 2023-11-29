MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Giants, Padres, Angels 'Enamored' with Corbin Burnes

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers are likely to have multiple suitors if they decide to trade starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday "a lot of people around the industry in recent days have said they expect Burnes to be moved before spring training." He added the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels are "all enamored with Burnes to varying degrees."

The Brewers made the playoffs for the fifth time in six years in 2023, but they could be heading toward a radical shift in their short-term priorities.

First came David Stearns' decision to step down as president of baseball operations in October 2022. Milwaukee has now lost another figure instrumental in its recent success, with manager Craig Counsell leaving to take the same position with the Chicago Cubs.

Should the front office decide to start building toward the future, Burnes is a natural candidate to trade.

The 29-year-old is due to be a free agent in 2025, and he's coming off his third straight All-Star appearance. He went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA, a 3.81 FIP and a National League best 1.069 WHIP in 32 appearances.

The four teams listed off by Morosi all have a clear need for pitching.

The Dodgers' starting rotation remains a bit of a mystery with Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn and Julio Urías all free agents. Urías is also still on administrative leave following his September arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

The Giants have likewise watched Alex Cobb and Sean Manaea hit the open market, and they could use another top-end starter behind Logan Webb.

For San Diego, acquiring Burnes would allow the team to improve its staff without stretching its finances too thin beyond 2024.

The Angels, meanwhile, have been stuck in a perpetual chase for good starting pitching for years, long predating Shohei Ohtani's free agency this winter.