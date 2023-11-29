Lakers Trade Rumors: Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso of More Interest than LaVine

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a trade with the Chicago Bulls, it may not be for Zach LaVine.

Appearing on Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso would be of more interest to the Lakers than a potential deal for LaVine.

The Bulls have spent years trying to avoid a full-scale rebuild, but their results so far this season seem to have at least opened their eyes to the possibility that it's time to start over.

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported on Nov. 14 that there was an "increased openness" from the Bulls to explore deals involving LaVine. He's been the centerpiece of their organization basically since he was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade in 2017.

Even though the Bulls might be looking at trading the two-time All-Star, it doesn't seem like there will be a robust market for him. He's been a good scorer throughout his career, but some of his limitations as a distributor and defender make it hard to build a competitive roster around him.

It doesn't help Chicago's leverage in potential trade negotiations that LaVine is making $40.1 million and is owed $89 million over the next two seasons, plus a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Charania has reported the Lakers will likely express some interest in LaVine, but the Bulls "would covet" Austin Reaves in any potential talks. Buha noted on Nov. 16 that any offer for LaVine would likely be centered around D'Angelo Russell and wouldn't include Reaves.

DeRozan and Caruso would likely have more appeal to the Lakers because they won't cost as much in salary as LaVine and they could presumably offer a lesser package for either player that Chicago would accept.

Caruso is making $9.5 million this season and has a partial guarantee for next season that becomes fully guaranteed at $9.9 million on June 30. He knows the Lakers very well, having spent the first four years of his career with the organization, and has experience playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

DeRozan is in the final season of his three-year, $81.9 million contract. The six-time All-Star is averaging 21.3 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting in 18 starts for the Bulls.