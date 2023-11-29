Chris Paul Rumors: Warriors Open to Keeping PG Beyond 2023-24 Season for Right Price

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

When it comes to veteran point guard Chris Paul, the Golden State Warriors are "open to keeping him beyond this season for the right price," according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Golden State has been pleased with Paul's production and fit with the team," Scotto reported.

The 12-time All-Star has a $30 million salary for 2024-25, but the money only becomes fully guaranteed on June 28, 2024. Based on Scotto's report, it appears the Warriors would prefer to negotiate that dollar figure down if he's to return to the Bay Area.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. might have a difficult decision to make in the offseason because re-signing Paul isn't a clear no-brainer at the moment.

Moving to the second unit has been an adjustment for the 38-year-old.

It's not that he's averaging career lows in points (8.9) and assists (7.3) because that's to be expected when he's assuming a lesser role than usual. More concerning, his scoring efficiency is as bad as it's ever been. Per Basketball Reference, he's on pace to set a personal worst in true shooting percentage (51.8) while posting his third-lowest effective field-goal percentage (47.2).

Granted, Paul's on-off splits tell a different story. The Warriors have a plus-4.4 net rating when he's playing and a minus-5.5 net rating when he's on the bench, per NBA.com. The five-man lineup of Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, Golden State's second-most frequent collaboration — is plus-15.7 points per 100 possessions.

Next summer, the calculus will also be the same as it was this past offseason. Dunleavy will have little money with which to spend on outside free agents. Paul fits with the Warriors' win-now timeline, and there may not be a better alternative sitting there in the open market.

The playoffs may ultimately decide whether this partnership extends beyond the current season.