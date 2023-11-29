Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura Seen as Trade Candidates by NBA Execs

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to contend with the Western Conference's elite, which means changes could be on the way ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Entering December, rival NBA executives believe D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura "are two potential trade candidates to watch" this winter, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Russell, who began his career with the Lakers as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, re-joined the Purple and Gold in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old was solid in his return to Los Angeles, averaging 17.4 points 2.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 17 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from deep. He helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by the Denver Nuggets.

Despite Russell's production, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported in June that the Lakers were exploring sign-and-trade possibilities involving the point guard, who became a free agent after the 2022-23 season.

Nothing came to fruition, and the Purple and Gold re-signed Russell to a two-year deal in July.

Russell is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers also acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 season and he proved to be a spark plug off the bench for the franchise and was particularly potent in the playoffs.

In 16 postseason games, Hachimura averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 48.7 percent from deep.

The 25-year-old has also been quite effective off the bench this season, averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and one assist in 12 games while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.

L.A. entered the 2023-24 campaign with high expectations, but the team sits seventh in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record and isn't particularly close to competing with the likes of the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns for a top seed.