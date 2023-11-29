Eagles' Jason Kelce Says Bills' Jordan Phillips 'Purposely Tried to Hurt' Cam Jurgens

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had a lot to say about Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips trying to jump the snap on a fourth-down play in Sunday's game.

Appearing on the 94WIP Morning Show, Kelce said Phillips "purposely" tried to injure Eagles guard Cam Jurgens and he should be fined for his actions.

The play occurred late in the first quarter when the Eagles were lined up for the "Brotherly Shove" on 4th-and-1 from Buffalo's 47-yard line. Phillips ran through Jurgens before the ball was snapped, giving Philadelphia an automatic first down.

There were multiple plays during the game that Eagles fans and analysts highlighted that appeared to show Phillips using dirty tactics. Kelce noted he was only going to comment on the play involving Jurgens, but not the rest of the game.

Phillips and Shaq Lawson were involved in an interaction with Eagles fans after the game ended.

In response to the situation with the fans, Phillips wrote on Instagram: "I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun. But one thing I'm not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn't be crossed."

Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Lawson is facing a likely fine and possible suspension from the NFL.

The Bills-Eagles showdown turned out to be one of the best games of the year. Philadelphia prevailed 37-34 in overtime after Jake Elliott tied the game at 31 with 20 seconds remaining in regulation with a 59-yard field goal in the rain.

Buffalo had a chance to win in overtime when Gabriel Davis got behind Philadelphia's secondary, but Josh Allen's pass fell incomplete because he expected his wide receiver to turn in rather than run to the corner of the end zone.