    Cowboys Rumors: Shaquille Leonard to 'Assess' Options After Visit amid Eagles Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 05: Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers on November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Free-agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard is reportedly set to "assess" his options after visiting with the Dallas Cowboys and garnering interest from the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Leonard wants to test the market and land himself the best possible contract and situation after being released by the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles and Cowboys have been the two most prominent teams linked to the four-time All-Pro.

