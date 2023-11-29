Cowboys Rumors: Shaquille Leonard to 'Assess' Options After Visit amid Eagles Buzz

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard is reportedly set to "assess" his options after visiting with the Dallas Cowboys and garnering interest from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Leonard wants to test the market and land himself the best possible contract and situation after being released by the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles and Cowboys have been the two most prominent teams linked to the four-time All-Pro.

