    Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 2

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins runs on the field to the locker room after Jevon Holland #8 scored a 99 yard touchdown off an interception against the New York Jets during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    "It's a more difficult chore."

    "It is a completely different challenge."

    "F-----g sleep."

    Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made it perfectly clear that his team's Week 12 game against the New York Jets would be anything but ordinary. After all, it was the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday, which meant a short week of preparation.

    The attempt to balance rest and durability with maintaining an edge for an important game in the team's pursuit of the AFC's No. 1 seed was a main theme in Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

    DolFans Weekly - Jason Sarney @Jason_Sarney

    Mike McDaniel <br><br>"This isn't our Super Bowl"<br><br>No to a day off on Monday. <br><br>I love this coach

    Hopewell Track & Field @Hopewell_TnF

    I hope everyone watches Mike McDaniel on Hard Knocks and sees that you don't have to be a hardo to motivate athletes and be successful leading a team at the highest level. Coach with love

    King of Phinland🐬👑 @KingOfPhinland

    Mike McDaniel said "it doesn't seem like they're having a lot of fun" about the Jets in meetings last week I'm dead💀

    The behind-the-scenes looks and interviews in the first episode largely focused on offense with Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa receiving plenty of camera time, but the second episode was about the defensive side. That meant Jalen Ramsey battling Jaylen Waddle in practice, Christian Wilkins joking around and playing rock, paper, scissors when he was mic'd up, and Jaelan Phillips showing his teammates pictures of his cat.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    D-Line has more fun 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/zachsieler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zachsieler</a> <a href="https://t.co/ksU6oJ6fDg">pic.twitter.com/ksU6oJ6fDg</a>

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Best 2 outta 3? ✂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/zachsieler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zachsieler</a> <a href="https://t.co/ryl9qtQusc">pic.twitter.com/ryl9qtQusc</a>

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    Mike McDaniel to Jaelan Phillips before game at MetLife: "You're about to be a household name after today." 😢 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    🍁tay 🦃 @kinghenrycat007

    Jaelan Phillips is a cat man. I knew he was my fave for a reason

    Al Butler @ALaboutSports

    Did not have Jaelan Phillips sharing cat pictures off his phone in the Dolphins facility on my bingo card for this Hard Knocks

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Jaelan Phillips cat stories hit differently when you know how this episode is gonna end

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    Okay, we getting the real Christian Wilkins in this episode 😅

    DolFans Weekly - Jason Sarney @Jason_Sarney

    So tonight's Christian Wilkins night on Hard Knocks

    It wasn't all about football, as the Dolphins also gave back to the community on Thanksgiving. That community of Miami fans responded by showing up in droves at New York's MetLife Stadium to watch a 34-13 victory.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Giving back on Thanksgiving 🤝<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/astronaut?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astronaut</a> <a href="https://t.co/HFQlaDHOWE">pic.twitter.com/HFQlaDHOWE</a>

    In a credit to the overall talent on the roster, the Dolphins won even though Tagovailoa turned it over three times with two interceptions—one of which was returned for a touchdown—and a lost fumble.

    Hill and Waddle both went over 100 receiving yards, Raheem Mostert scored two touchdowns, and the defense picked off Tim Boyle twice. Jevon Holland returned one for a touchdown for a unit that controlled the game and allowed just one late touchdown to Garrett Wilson.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Mike McDaniel took off after the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> Hail Mary pick-6. 😅<br><br>New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> tonight at 9pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a><a href="https://t.co/EPTHfV92Sr">pic.twitter.com/EPTHfV92Sr</a>

    It wasn't all good news, though, as Phillips, who was one of the stars of Tuesday's episode, tore his Achilles in the win.

    His teammates and coaches rallied around him in an emotional scene that overshadowed some of the good feelings that came out of the win.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JJPhillips15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJPhillips15</a> will be back 🙏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/5vb5zEw58u">pic.twitter.com/5vb5zEw58u</a>

    NFL @NFL

    The support of the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> team meant the world to <a href="https://twitter.com/JJPhillips15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJPhillips15</a> after his injury. 💙 <a href="https://t.co/8uu5ChSXOt">pic.twitter.com/8uu5ChSXOt</a>

    King of Phinland🐬👑 @KingOfPhinland

    I knew we were going to watch his reaction to the injury, but I was not prepared for it. Seeing Jaelan Phillips sobbing like that… man😔

    David Bearman @DavidBearmanPFN

    Damn. Jaelan Phillips part was hard to watch.

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    Man.. Jaelan Phillips

    It was certainly a blow for the Dolphins, but they are still 8-3 and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

    Next up is a game against the Washington Commanders, which will surely be a focal point of the third episode.