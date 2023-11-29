Oregon State Names DC Trent Bray Head Coach After Jonathan Smith Joins MSU

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

In the wake of Jonathan Smith leaving for Michigan State, Oregon State has promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray to be the Beavers' next head coach.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the news first on Tuesday evening before it became official.

Bray, 41, is an Oregon State alum who excelled as a Beaver linebacker from 2002-2005. He earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2004 and first-team All-Pac-10 in 2005. Bray ended his collegiate career with 337 tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Minus a quick stop with the now defunct UFL's California Redwoods in 2009, Bray has coached collegiately since 2008. He's coached at Oregon State on two separate occasions (2012-2014, 2018-present date). Bray coached linebackers from 2012-2014 and 2018-2021 before adding defensive coordinator duties in 2022.

The Beavers didn't register a top-25 finish in the final Associated Press poll from 2013-2021 but finished 17th in 2022 after a 10-3 season in Bray's first year as DC. Oregon State notably improved from 61st to 16th in points allowed per game from 2021 to 2022.

Oregon State fought hard in 2023 en route to an eight-win season and a No. 21 spot in the latest AP poll. The Beavers nearly picked off undefeated Washington two weeks ago before falling 22-20.