Oregon State Names DC Trent Bray Head Coach After Jonathan Smith Joins MSU

Oregon State Names DC Trent Bray Head Coach After Jonathan Smith Joins MSUNovember 29, 2023
In the wake of Jonathan Smith leaving for Michigan State, Oregon State has promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray to be the Beavers' next head coach.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the news first on Tuesday evening before it became official.
Bray, 41, is an Oregon State alum who excelled as a Beaver linebacker from 2002-2005. He earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2004 and first-team All-Pac-10 in 2005. Bray ended his collegiate career with 337 tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
Minus a quick stop with the now defunct UFL's California Redwoods in 2009, Bray has coached collegiately since 2008. He's coached at Oregon State on two separate occasions (2012-2014, 2018-present date). Bray coached linebackers from 2012-2014 and 2018-2021 before adding defensive coordinator duties in 2022.
The Beavers didn't register a top-25 finish in the final Associated Press poll from 2013-2021 but finished 17th in 2022 after a 10-3 season in Bray's first year as DC. Oregon State notably improved from 61st to 16th in points allowed per game from 2021 to 2022.
Oregon State fought hard in 2023 en route to an eight-win season and a No. 21 spot in the latest AP poll. The Beavers nearly picked off undefeated Washington two weeks ago before falling 22-20.
Given the team's success over the past two years, it makes sense for Oregon State to hire from within and hope to keep the good vibes rolling in 2024 and beyond. The future athletic home for Oregon State right now is unknown with the Pac-12 dissolving around them and Washington State, but the football team should be in good hands with Bray if his track record of success is any indication.