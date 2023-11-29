X

    Video: 76ers' Patrick Beverley Rips Lakers' Austin Reaves After 'Too Little' Taunt

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense on Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers on November 27, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Patrick Beverley has a bone to pick with Austin Reaves.

    The Philadelphia 76ers guard said on his podcast Tuesday that Austin Reaves will "feel wrath" and that he plans to pick him up full court every time he faces him after Reaves hit him with the "too little" taunt last season.

    Pat Bev Pod @PatBevPod

    Pat did a bid for AR and this is how he treated him!? SMOKE FOR LIFE!<br><br>NEW EP TOMORROW <a href="https://t.co/z3KVcSgvTA">pic.twitter.com/z3KVcSgvTA</a>

    "How dare you come in Chicago, in my hood," Beverley said, "and hit me with the 'too little' and don't think that I'm gonna come for your neck?"

    Beverley said the only player he wanted to guard during Philly's 138-94 beatdown of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night was Reaves, and the two did have a minor scuffle during the game:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Austin Reaves and Pat Bev getting chippy 👀 <a href="https://t.co/rlEOySC48Z">pic.twitter.com/rlEOySC48Z</a>

    "Every time I see the Lakers until I retire—whatever team Austin Reaves is on—I'm on his ass," Beverley added. "... Because of [the taunt last season]."

    Beverley's always played with a chip on his shoulder, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that one taunt in a random game would earn an opponent an permanent place on his blacklist.

