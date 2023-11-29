Video: 76ers' Patrick Beverley Rips Lakers' Austin Reaves After 'Too Little' Taunt

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley has a bone to pick with Austin Reaves.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard said on his podcast Tuesday that Austin Reaves will "feel wrath" and that he plans to pick him up full court every time he faces him after Reaves hit him with the "too little" taunt last season.

"How dare you come in Chicago, in my hood," Beverley said, "and hit me with the 'too little' and don't think that I'm gonna come for your neck?"

Beverley said the only player he wanted to guard during Philly's 138-94 beatdown of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night was Reaves, and the two did have a minor scuffle during the game:

"Every time I see the Lakers until I retire—whatever team Austin Reaves is on—I'm on his ass," Beverley added. "... Because of [the taunt last season]."