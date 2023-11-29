ACC/SEC Challenge 2023: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

A new tradition begins.

While the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge are no longer, the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in men's college basketball started Tuesday. The 14-game event is spread out with seven games on Tuesday and seven games on Wednesday and pits some of the top teams in the country against each other.

Louisville had to sit out because it finished last in the 15-team ACC in 2022-23 and didn't have a counterpart in the 14-team SEC, but the other teams from the two conferences were all given opportunities to pick up wins that could register on Selection Sunday.

Here is a look at the full schedule and results from Tuesday's slate, which will be updated throughout the evening.

Tuesday's Schedule and Scores

Georgia Tech defeats No. 21 Mississippi State, 67-59

South Carolina defeats Notre Dame, 65-53



Syracuse defeats LSU, 80-57



No. 12 Kentucky defeats No. 8 Miami, 95-73



Missouri defeats Pittsburgh, 71-64



NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m. ET



Clemson at No. 23 Alabama, 9:30 p.m. ET



Georgia Tech defeats No. 21 Mississippi State, 67-59

It didn't take long for the ACC to earn its first notable win of the event.

Georgia Tech was coming off two straight losses to UMass Lowell and Cincinnati, but it bounced back in impressive fashion with a 67-59 victory over No. 21 Mississippi State. SEC fans were likely counting on a Bulldogs victory when they projected the results of this challenge, but the Yellow Jackets had other ideas.

Miles Kelly led the way for the victors with 22 points and 11 rebounds behind 4-of-9 shooting from three-point range. He was the only Georgia Tech player who scored more than 12 points, but the ACC representatives won largely because of defense.

Mississippi State shot an ugly 30.8 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from deep while turning it over 13 times. That was too much to overcome on the road, and Georgia Tech notched the win.

South Carolina defeats Notre Dame, 65-53

While the SEC was surely disappointed by the Mississippi State loss, it got on the board thanks to undefeated South Carolina.

The Gamecocks improved to 6-0 on the season with a 65-53 victory over Notre Dame, which gives them two wins over ACC teams after defeating Virginia Tech earlier in the season. Those are the types of victories that could propel them into discussions about the Big Dance if they continue to play at a high level.

Meechie Johnson spearheaded the scoring effort for South Carolina with 29 points behind 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from deep. B.J. Mack was the only other player on the team in double figures, and he finished with 17 points.

As for Notre Dame, it is just 3-3 on the season with losses to Auburn and Western Carolina in addition to Tuesday's result. The Fighting Irish shot just 32.7 percent from the field against South Carolina in an offensive performance they will surely want to forget.

Syracuse defeats LSU, 80-57

Sometimes a two-man show on the offensive end is enough to notch a blowout victory.

That was the case for Syracuse, which steamrolled LSU to the tune of 80-57. Judah Mintz (33 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals) and Chris Bell (20 points, three assists and 6-of-10 shooting from deep) were the only players in double figures for the Orange, but they were so dominant that it didn't matter.

It also helped that LSU was a mere 2-of-22 from three-point range with 19 turnovers.

The Tigers looked like anything but an NCAA tournament team and fell to 4-3 on a season that also includes losses to Dayton and Nicholls. Syracuse deserves plenty of credit for dialing up the defensive pressure, especially in the second half, but it was an overall ugly showing for the visitors.

Missouri defeats Pittsburgh, 71-64

It might not be quite the surprise that Georgia Tech's victory over Mississippi State was, but Missouri notched an impressive 71-64 win on the road over Pittsburgh.

Guard Sean East II put the game away with late free throws and led the attack for the Tigers with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Noah Carter (13 points and eight rebounds) and Tamar Bates (12 points) were important secondary options.

Missouri is now 6-2 on the season with wins over Minnesota and Pittsburgh, although a loss to Jackson State could be a problem come Selection Sunday.

As for the Panthers, 22 points from Blake Hinson were not enough to escape with a win. They have now lost two of three after also dropping a contest against the SEC's Florida on Wednesday.

No. 12 Kentucky defeats No. 8 Miami, 95-73

The day's marquee game wasn't even close.

It seemed like it would be when Kentucky went into intermission with just a five-point lead, but the Wildcats destroyed Miami in the second half on the way to a 95-73 win in front of a raucous crowd.

They used a balanced attack to do it, as five players scored in double figures. Reed Sheppard provided a spark off the bench with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists behind 5-of-9 shooting from deep, while Antonio Reeves was dialed in with 18 points and five boards.

Kentucky's only loss came in a back-and-forth affair against Kansas, and it looked every bit the part of potential national title contender during Tuesday's convincing win.