NFL Rumors: Shaq Leonard Decision Expected This Weekend Amid Cowboys, Eagles Buzz

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After being released by the Indianapolis Colts last week, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is reportedly close to figuring out his next destination.

Per B/R's Jordan Schultz, Leonard had "a successful visit" with the Dallas Cowboys and is also set to meet with the Philadelphia Eagles this week. His decision is expected to come over the weekend.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini added that Leonard's visit with the Cowboys went "well" even though he left without a deal to go meet with the Eagles.

A three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection, Leonard was surprisingly released by the Colts after starting the first nine games of the season. His production had slipped as he continued to work his way back from the two back surgeries he underwent in 2022.

Despite his release, Leonard was in attendance for Indianapolis' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. He received a video tribute from the team and a loud ovation from fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

While Leonard initially called his release "the biggest surprise ever," he told Holder that he wouldn't let it discourage him.

"A lot of people can go hide in the closet," he said last week. "Me? I more so stay on the front porch and just be me. That's one thing I'm going to do no matter what: Hold my head up high to the finish and just be the best version of myself."

Leonard has 65 total tackles this season. Over his six years in the NFL, he has 614 total tackles, 32 tackles for losses, 31 passes defended, 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 70 career games.