Warriors Rumors: Andrew Wiggins' Lack of Conditioning 'Annoyed' Some in Organization

The 8-9 Golden State Warriors are off to an inconsistent start this season, which can lead to frustration.

Some of that frustration was apparently directed at Andrew Wiggins.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Wiggins' "lack of physical conditioning annoyed some within the organization," adding that "after missing two months last season over a still undisclosed personal matter, he didn't take the time necessary during the summer to get back into shape ahead of this season."

Wiggins isn't the only player struggling for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson is shooting a career-worst 40.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from deep. His 15.0 points per game would be his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2011-12, and Andrews reported "his contract negotiations are weighing on him."

As for Wiggins, Andrews cited Second Spectrum data that ranks him last among qualified players in effective field goal percentage and second-worst in free-throw percentage (56.3). He is averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting an ugly 25.5 percent from deep this season.

The overall struggles of Thompson and Wiggins have put even more of an onus on 35-year-old Stephen Curry to carry the offense.

While he is more capable of doing that than the vast majority of players in the history of the league, the only way the Warriors are going to challenge the top teams in the Western Conference come playoff time is better production from its core of proven players.

It wasn't long ago Wiggins was a two-way star for the Warriors as they won the championship in the 2022 playoffs. He was a key secondary scorer during that entire run all while he was defending the opponent's best players on a nightly basis to take some of the pressure off Curry and Thompson on that end.