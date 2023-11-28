Kings' De'Aaron Fox Says He Can Win NBA MVP: 'I Feel Like It's a Real Possibility'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox is in the midst of a career year, and he believes he has what it takes to be worthy of NBA MVP consideration by the end of the season.

Fox told Andscape's Marc J. Spears that while he's not focused on chasing individual awards, he feels like the sky is the limit for him.

"I want to continue to play at a high level," Fox said when asked if being named MVP was a goal of his. "If I win it, cool. If I don't, I mean, that's fine. I've never just sat here and said, 'I want to win MVP.' But I feel like it's a real possibility. But I have to be at a high level more often than at a good level. I want to be great [in] this league."

Fox is averaging a career-high 29.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA. He is also adding 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting a career-best 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Last season, Fox helped lead the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2005-06. If Sacramento can duplicate that success this year, Fox will undoubtedly be in the conversation for league MVP.