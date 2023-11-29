NHL Style Rankings: Star Forwards Nylander, Pastrnak, Tkachuk Dominate off the Ice

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

One thing is clear as Thanksgiving and November give way to chillier December around the NHL: Velvet and corduroy are the moment. Whether players are enjoying a homecoming of sorts in Sweden, putting a twist on an old favorite or just spicing up a random Tuesday game, you can see these two textures across the league amid the holidays.



These seasonal faves are scattered throughout this robust edition of the NHL style rankings, but an old King has reclaimed his throne just by being himself again these past few weeks.

Here are the best looks from the Swedish Global Series and around the league post-American Turkey day:

10. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings



Seider has developed a fashion formula that works particularly well for him. Although I'm not always a fan of turtlenecks, they've been trending up the past few years, and Seider loves to rock one surrounded by timeless suit jackets like those above, usually accompanied by a pocket square and a beanie.

When you find your formula and commit to tweaking one thing per outfit, you really start to shine.

9. Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings



Byfield is breaking out on and off the ice this season like we all knew he would. I love the simple black outfit accompanied by an interesting yet casual jacket. I'm also pretty fond of the no-tie look these days, and clearly the L.A. Kings would agree. Is this the Pierre-Luc Dubois effect?

8. Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames



This man is so dedicated to the various iterations of this exact style of jacket that you can't help but respect it. The fact that he at least switched up the texture and color this time for the holidays deserves a style rankings nod.

7. Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets



There's something very modern pop punk about Laine's first outfit here, and I'm all about it. I'm all for playing around with the traditional outfit schemes and mixing a plaid pant with a solid shirt and a black tie.

The white beanie and trench coat (and of course the luggage and the smile) really top it all off and create something unique that pulls from staples already in his own closet. We like a sustainable Style King.

6. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Courtesy of Nashville Predators Instagram

You'd expect a legend like Roman Josi to appear in these things more often. Maybe I've just gotten too used to his consistent greatness. That's on me, and I promise to keep an eye out for him from now on after he crushed these three outfits in a row this week. What did we say about texture, folks?!

5. Troy Stecher, Arizona Coyotes



Courtesy Arizona Coyotes Instagram

Again the texture is important here, but it isn't anything out of the ordinary—it's just thick, and thick looks quietly expensive and put together, here. I love a simple but not solid three-piece with a different colored tie, and the greyscale-ish situation here is really doing it for me from Stecher. Top it all off with a gelled-up mullet and a nice watch, and we're rolling.

4. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers



Photo courtesy of Florida Panthers Twitter

Assignment: Understood.

3. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs



Sweden was William Nylander's opportunity to shine, and he absolutely seized it on and off the ice, just as we all expected. It was so cool to see him on red carpets, on popular European talkshows, and doing actually interesting and fun interviews.

It was even cooler seeing him do it all in his typical elevated sense of style. I love the drew house Maple Leafs sweatshirt, and I wonder if he got it custom. All of Nylander's Sweden looks were winners, but the green wide-legged moment absolutely took the cake. Way to personalize two trends with the turtleneck and the wide legged-pants, and add your own flare (pun intended).

2. Mathieu Joseph, Ottawa Senators



If it weren't for the breadth of No. 1's collection this week, Joseph's mustard moment (top left) would've been a no-brainer KO punch. I'd accept anyone stating Joseph was actually the best-dressed player of the past two weeks, especially when you add the regrowing popularity of gloves.

Here's a formula that always works if you want to look good: Bold color. Three pieces. Kerchief, beanie and tie of a secondary, muted color. Make sure the suit is well-fitted. Profit.

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins



Tell a friend to tell a friend: David Pastrnak is back. Something about even that standard outfit in the Sunshine State feels different when Pastrnak is wearing it, and that's the true emblem of a fashion icon.

What is it about Pastrnak that makes him wear the fit as opposed to the fit wearing him?

The solid-gold tie is a nice touch. His hair warrants its own article. I'd say it's 50 percent swagger (that also can't be manufactured), and 50 percent him using familiar callbacks in new looks.

Whether it's the Ringo Starr glasses or a top hat, there are certain quirks you've come to view as standard in a Pastrnak outfit, and that's what gets ya. Anyone can put some funky glasses on and seem like a gimmick, but Pastrnak does it and grounds you. You trust him to be more than the hat and the glasses, or maybe you trust him to actually like the hat and the glasses.