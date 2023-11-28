Klay Thompson Rumors: Warriors Contract Talks 'Weighing' on Star Amid Struggles

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson's contract situation reportedly may be a contributing factor toward his slow start to the 2023-24 season.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, sources have said contract negotiations are "weighing" on Thompson, resulting in noticeable frustration during games when he is struggling.

The 33-year-old veteran and likely future Hall of Famer is in the final season of a five-year, $189.9 million contract extension he signed with the Dubs in 2019.

Through 16 games this season, Thompson is averaging just 15.0 points per game, which is his worst scoring production since his rookie year in 2011-12.

He is also averaging his fewest three-pointers per game since 2013-14 with 2.8 to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Efficiency has been the primary issue for Thompson, as he is shooting a career-worst 40.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range.

After missing the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries, Thompson returned with a vengeance in 2021-22, averaging 20.4 points per game for a Warriors team that won the NBA championship.

Another year removed from the injuries, Thompson was even better last season, averaging 21.9 points and a career-high 4.4 three-pointers made per game.

Thompson hasn't looked like the same player this season, and his poor three-point shooting is a big reason why, as his 36.7 percent shooting from long range is well below his career mark of 41.5 percent.

Thompson is one of the best long-range shooters in NBA history, ranking 10th in career three-pointers made and 17th in career three-point shooting percentage.

He has yet to find his shooting stroke this season, and that is among the reasons why Golden State is off to a disappointing 8-9 start.

Stephen Curry has essentially had to do it all, as he leads the team with 29.6 points per game, while Thompson is second with only 15 points per contest.

Curry and Thompson are the only players averaging better 12 points per game for the Dubs, and the only way that can work is if Thompson gets back to being a 20-point-per-game player like he traditionally has been.