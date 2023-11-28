Kirby Smart: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe 'Is a Bigger, Physical Version of' Lamar Jackson

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a very high opinion of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ahead of Saturday's SEC Championship Game between the two powerhouse programs.

Speaking to ESPN's Chris Low, Smart explained that Milroe is a "bigger, physical version" of Lamar Jackson:

"No offense to Tim Tebow, but this guy's different. Tim was a different running style, a very different running style in terms of what they did and how they did things. This guy is like when I used to ask my sons who they were playing with on the Madden game, and they would say, 'I'm playing with the Ravens,' and I would say, 'Why are you playing with the Ravens?' And they would say, 'They've got Lamar Jackson and nobody can tackle him.' Well, this guy is a bigger, physical version of that. He's playing at a different speed than everybody else."

There's certainly some hyperbole to Smart's assessment because Jackson is one of the best college quarterbacks of this generation. He won the 2016 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 3,543 yards, running for 1,571 yards and accounting for 51 touchdowns in 13 games.

Milroe hasn't done anything close to that level in his college career. This is his third season with the Crimson Tide and first as a starter. He's certainly improved as the year has gone on with a 68.9 completion percentage, 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions in the past five games.

The junior quarterback is also a runner, like Jackson, but it's a very different style. He has 12 rushing touchdowns on 126 attempts but is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry. Some of that is dragged down because sacks go against rushing yards in college.

Milroe's running has been a big factor in Alabama's offensive game plan recently. He's surpassed the 100-yard mark in two of the past four games, including 107 in Saturday's 27-24 miracle win over Auburn.