Former Florida HC Dan Mullen Says He Won't Take Syracuse Job Amid Rumors

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen ruled out a move to Syracuse after getting linked with the Orange, who are seeking a replacement for Dino Babers.

Mullen responded to a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say he "will not be the next head coach."

Tommy Sladek of CNY Central had reported Friday that Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack had met with Mullen.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.