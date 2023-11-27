X

    Former Florida HC Dan Mullen Says He Won't Take Syracuse Job Amid Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 30: Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former Florida coach Dan Mullen ruled out a move to Syracuse after getting linked with the Orange, who are seeking a replacement for Dino Babers.

    Mullen responded to a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say he "will not be the next head coach."

    Dan Mullen @CoachDanMullen

    Love the cuse. But will not be the next head coach.

    Tommy Sladek of CNY Central had reported Friday that Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack had met with Mullen.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

