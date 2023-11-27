X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Fans Rip Panthers, David Tepper for Firing Frank Reich amid Bryce Young Rumors

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Frank Reich of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    For the second time in as many seasons, the Carolina Panthers are firing a coach during the season.

    The Panthers parted ways with Frank Reich on Monday, a day after an ugly 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Reich was 1-10 in his lone season in Carolina, with the offensive guru failing to develop Bryce Young into a franchise-level quarterback.

    Young has thrown for 1,877 yards and nine touchdowns against eight interceptions as a rookie while being surrounded by perhaps the NFL's worst set of skill-position players. The Alabama product was owner David Tepper's handpicked choice to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, and fans are already ripping the owner for his organization's instability and lack of supporting cast.

    jbook™ @jbook37

    Panthers firing their coach after one year, when the coaching staff wanted CJ Stroud but the owner forced Bryce Young on them is wild.

    Vino @Ikeem_Boyd

    He's not even finished his rookie season &amp; Bryce Young is already experiencing the organizational instability that turns promising players into "busts"

    🥶 @ESPN_MARC

    Gave this man Bryce young, Myles sanders, and Adam Thielen to be successful 🥴🥴🥴🥴<br><br>I'd be happy to get out this burning fire if I was him 🫠🤣 <a href="https://t.co/BvhavOKHSI">https://t.co/BvhavOKHSI</a>

    Depressed Giants Fan @DeonteBanksMVP

    Bro got Bryce young forced on him and it cost him his job smh

    Roy Kent @Supermari64

    carolina might be the worst hc destination. owner with no patience, no first round pick, and you married to Bryce Young

    Chris @FFChrisB

    Forced to draft Bryce Young after giving up a package involving DJ Moore to move up to the 1.01. <br><br>Absolutely no one around the kid to throw to, gets fired in the middle of his 1st season. <br><br>I feel bad for Bryce Young. This is why player's like Caleb Williams want to dictate… <a href="https://t.co/naNT16gIKo">https://t.co/naNT16gIKo</a>

    Trevor McCue @trevormccue

    Posted about this yesterday, but disgraceful.<br>Reich was excited to return to Charlotte. They hired Josh McCown to coach QBs. Went and got the first pick. Reich and McCown wanted Stroud. Tepper, the owner, wanted Bryce Young.<br>Owners now buy teams to be GMs, and they are terrible. <a href="https://t.co/i7ObDvLAv2">https://t.co/i7ObDvLAv2</a>

    Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy

    Frank Reich didn't do a good job, especially developing Bryce Young. <br><br>But this is a major indictment on NFL hiring processes. Coaches with proven track records now get 11 games to turn around bad franchises? 11!<br><br>Young now has to start over in Year 2. <a href="https://t.co/oopVFcVbKg">https://t.co/oopVFcVbKg</a>

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    David Tepper is the problem. But he can't be fired.

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    This is the 4th HC Tepper is going to hire since taking over the team in 2018. They also don't have a first round pick, the offensive roster is in bad shape and you're probably getting a short leash because of Tepper.<br><br>Good luck!

    Tepper bought the Panthers from Jerry Richardson in 2018 and has been notoriously short-tempered ever since. He will be making his third full-time coaching hire in less than six calendar years, with Riech following Matt Rhule and Ron Rivera out the door. All three coaches were fired in-season, and the Panthers have not won seven games in a season since Tepper took over.

    For contrast, the Panthers won fewer than seven games just once in the six seasons before Tepper purchased the franchise.

    While the new Carolina owner has been aggressive in investing money into the organization, he's also simply not put the right people in charge. The Panthers have perhaps the NFL's worst roster and owe their first-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the trade that landed them Young in the first place.

    NFL Fans Rip Panthers, David Tepper for Firing Frank Reich amid Bryce Young Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Tepper's next coaching hire will be critical in justifying the Young pick. Whoever takes the job will be working at a talent deficit with the roster, so they'll need to be able to scheme Young into advantageous situations.

    Given the recent success of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, it would not be a surprise if Tepper focused his search on someone with a Shanahan-esque system. Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is a name that stands out given the work he's done with CJ Stroud this season.

    Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also among the names that should receive mention.