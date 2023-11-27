LaMelo Ball Out for Hornets vs. Magic After Suffering Strained Ankle Injury

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not return to Sunday night's game against the Orlando Magic after suffering a right ankle strain in the second quarter.

Ball apparently suffered the injury following an awkward landing after a layup.

The Hornets guard had seven points, two assists and one rebound on 3-for-6 shooting from the field before exiting the game.

Ball is averaging 25.9 points per game in 14 starts this season and would be a major loss for the Hornets if he misses extended time.

Ball has also averaged 8.6 assists per game in what has been shaping up to be a career season for the Hornets guard.

His fall involved an awkward collision with Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Ball was helped off the court and did not appear to be putting any weight on his injured right leg.

That exit is particularly concerning given Ball's history of ankle injuries. The Hornets guard played just 36 games in 2022-23 due to three left-ankle sprains followed by a season-ending right-ankle fracture in February.

When Ball returned to Hornets practice for the first time since the fracture in October, he wore ankle braces on both legs. Walker Mehl of Charlotte radio station WFNZ reported Ball has not used those braces during the regular season because they were painful to wear:

The Hornets know from experience they are a much better team with Ball. When he was healthy, the Charlotte team scored 6.8 points more per 100 possessions, per the Associated Press' Steve Reed.

After their contest with the Magic, the Hornets are heading to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to face the New York Knicks. The team will hope to receive good news about Ball's status before then.