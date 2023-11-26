Trevor Lawrence Talks C.J. Stroud, Jokes About Wanting AFC South Teams to Be Bad

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After escaping Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a 24-21 win, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had high praise for rookie sensation C.J. Stroud.

Lawrence initially joked that his preference would be for the rest of the teams in the AFC South "to be as bad as possible" before he went on to say he has "a lot of respect" for Stroud and what he's done so far in his first year:

Stroud threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 3,268 yards this season to move past Justin Herbert (3,224) for most in NFL history by a rookie through his first 11 games. The Texans had a shot to tie the game and force overtime, but kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 58-yard field goal with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter when the ball bounced off the crossbar. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Houston (6-5).

Lawrence threw for 364 yards, a touchdown and an interception as Jacksonville improved to 8-3 and extended its lead atop the division. The Jaguars avenged a 37-17 home loss to the Texans in Week 3 and remain undefeated on the road this season.

Both meetings between Jacksonville and Houston indicate that Lawrence and Stroud will be dueling each other in tough matchups for years to come. They are two of the brightest young stars in the current generation of quarterbacks, so it can be expected that their future battles will be even more exciting.