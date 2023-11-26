Patriots' Mac Jones Trolled by NFL Fans After Benching vs. Giants for Bailey Zappe

Elsa/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have found themselves in a familiar position, as they benched quarterback Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe at the start of the second half of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

It's the fourth time this season that Jones has been replaced by Zappe in the second half of a game. Zappe engineered an 11-play touchdown drive on New England's first possession of the third quarter against New York. Jones, the 15th overall pick in 2021, could be in danger of losing his starting job at this point.

The 25-year-old made some questionable decisions against the Giants. At the time of his benching, he completed 12 of his 21 passes for just 89 yards with two interceptions. The second pick was particularly demoralizing, as the Patriots had driven deep into Giants territory and appeared to be building momentum before the turnover.

Fans on social media couldn't help but call out Jones for his benching on Sunday:

Jones had shown promise as a rookie and was selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Unfortunately, he's regressed in a major way over the last two years. It's fair to wonder whether his days in New England are numbered.