    Patriots' Mac Jones Trolled by NFL Fans After Benching vs. Giants for Bailey Zappe

    Doric SamNovember 26, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots have found themselves in a familiar position, as they benched quarterback Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe at the start of the second half of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

    It's the fourth time this season that Jones has been replaced by Zappe in the second half of a game. Zappe engineered an 11-play touchdown drive on New England's first possession of the third quarter against New York. Jones, the 15th overall pick in 2021, could be in danger of losing his starting job at this point.

    The 25-year-old made some questionable decisions against the Giants. At the time of his benching, he completed 12 of his 21 passes for just 89 yards with two interceptions. The second pick was particularly demoralizing, as the Patriots had driven deep into Giants territory and appeared to be building momentum before the turnover.

    Fans on social media couldn't help but call out Jones for his benching on Sunday:

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Mac Jones is the Michael Jordan of tanking.

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    mac jones when it comes to tanking <a href="https://t.co/bp1N0ZZHgM">pic.twitter.com/bp1N0ZZHgM</a>

    Patriots' Mac Jones Trolled by NFL Fans After Benching vs. Giants for Bailey Zappe
    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Mac Jones is just dad-bod Zach Wilson

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mac Jones has been benched for the FOURTH time this season...<br><br>Second game in a row 😳 <a href="https://t.co/YZunJQjUOb">pic.twitter.com/YZunJQjUOb</a>

    Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley

    Mac Jones has been benched in 36% of his starts this season. <a href="https://t.co/2tnnKHOZGJ">https://t.co/2tnnKHOZGJ</a>

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Mac Jones's passer rating is 27.8. If he were 0 for 21 with all 21 passes spiked directly into the ground, it would be 39.6 <a href="https://t.co/P2EfBEUGr6">pic.twitter.com/P2EfBEUGr6</a>

    Theo Ash @TheoAshNFL

    2023 Mac Jones is the closest thing we have to a regular guy playing QB

    nick wright @getnickwright

    If Mac Jones plays one more snap for the Patriots they're officially trying to lose the game to be stay ahead of the Giants in draft positioning. There's simply no other explanation.

    Schlasser @UrinatingTree

    PICTURED: Bailey Zappe taking over for Mac Jones. <a href="https://t.co/rAMGNWzVxs">pic.twitter.com/rAMGNWzVxs</a>

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Mac Jones showing up every week to throw 2 awful INTs and get benched <a href="https://t.co/UdRmTbGcNO">pic.twitter.com/UdRmTbGcNO</a>

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Mac Jones has been benched 5 times in his last 22 games.

    Boston Cream 🍩 @itsbostoncream

    Mac Jones be like "how you do that?" <a href="https://t.co/gJdhReZz0f">pic.twitter.com/gJdhReZz0f</a>

    Jones had shown promise as a rookie and was selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Unfortunately, he's regressed in a major way over the last two years. It's fair to wonder whether his days in New England are numbered.

    For now, it will be up to Zappe to lead the Patriots against the Giants as they try to end a three-game losing streak.