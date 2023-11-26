NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera 'Assumed' to Be Fired After Season; Commanders Owner Eyes GM

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera increasingly looks like a lame duck, according to Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com.

"Multiple sources tell CBS Sports that managing partner Josh Harris is inclined to keep Ron Rivera through the end of the regular season, but it is widely assumed that he will not be retained as head coach and the ostensible chief of football for the Commanders after the 17th game of the year," Jones wrote Sunday.

Jones noted Rivera "holds final say on football matters" over general manager Martin Mayhew, so a coaching change could lead to a wider restructuring of the front office.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Harris and Commanders officials "still anticipate evaluating Rivera's body of work after the final game of the regular season (if the Commanders don't make the playoffs) as they enter a crucial offseason."

The clock was probably ticking for Rivera from the moment Harris officially assumed control of the franchise from Dan and Tanya Snyder.

Whenever a new ownership regime is installed, the broad assumption is that they'll want to hire their candidate at head coach and general manager eventually. That's especially true with a team like the Commanders, who haven't enjoyed much success to grant the incumbents some job security.

Washington is 26-35-1 with Rivera at the helm, and maintaining its present trajectory will mean missing the playoffs for three straight seasons.

The Commanders already waved the white flag when they traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Then came the firing of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Surely ushering Rivera out the door is the next step in Harris' overall rebuild.

That raises the question as to why Rivera would finish out the season when all signs indicate he's gone regardless of what happens.

For one, losing games works in Washington's interest to some degree.

Jones also explained that Harris "presents himself as a benevolent owner who's willing to fairly evaluate everything without making rash decisions" if Rivera stays on.