Giants Rumors: Brian Daboll, DC Wink Martindale in a 'Bad Place'; Likely to Part Ways

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The New York Giants are in the midst of a down year after the surprising success of the 2022 season, and there's reportedly some tension brewing within the team's coaching staff.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday that Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale "are in a bad place" and could be on the verge of parting ways.

"Bad place to the point where I don't see them actually continuing their relationship after this season, maybe not even during this season," Glazer said.

Daboll and Martindale helped lead a swift turnaround for the Giants when they were hired to their respective positions last year. Daboll was named 2022 NFL Coach of the Year after New York went 9-7 and broke a five-year playoff drought. The team even upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round before falling to the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

Unfortunately, that success has failed to translate to this season. At 3-8 entering Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Giants are well out of the playoff race.

New York has seen a massive regression on the offensive side of the ball, which is Daboll's department. The Giants rank 31st in the NFL this year with 262.2 yards per game after averaging 333.9 yards per game in 2022. Martindale's unit hasn't been much better, allowing an average of 371.7 yards this season.

Injuries have played a part in New York's struggles this year. Quarterback Daniel Jones is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL. Star running back Saquon Barkley missed time with an ankle injury, and the team has been shuffling offensive linemen throughout the year.