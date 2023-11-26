Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Expected to Be Hired as Mississippi State HC

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

As the SEC coaching carousel continues, Mississippi State is expected to hire Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as its next head coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

Lebby, 39 has worked under several great offensive coaches over the course of his career, including Art Briles, Josh Heupel and Lane Kiffin. He's served as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons under Brent Venables.

Although the deal with Lebby isn't done, the discussions between the two sides are expected to end in a hire sometime soon.

Since taking his first job as a coordinator at UCF in 2019, Lebby has been a bit of a rising star, quickly getting the attention of bigger problems like Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

And he's rightfully earned praise for the job that he's done with the Sooners, leading offenses that averaged 32.7 and 43.2 points per game, respectively, over the past two seasons.

The latter mark is ranked No. 3 overall in Division I this year.

Lebby's final performance as Oklahoma's OC was a memorable one as his squad hung 69 points on TCU in the program's final regular season as members of the Big 12.