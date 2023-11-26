Florida State Has Fans Dreaming of CFP After Win vs. Florida Without Jordan Travis

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles will finish the regular season with a 12-0 record.

Florida State defeated Florida 24-15 at "The Swamp" to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since the 2013 campaign under former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

With starting quarterback Jordan Travis sidelined with a leg injury, backup signal-caller Tate Rodemaker did just enough to help lift the Seminoles to victory, completing 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards.

Running back Trey Benson was the best player on the field for either team as he finished with 105 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. He posted his third touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for Florida State.

Even with Travis sidelined, Florida State fans are dreaming of a berth in the College Football Playoff after the win: