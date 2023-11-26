X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Florida State Has Fans Dreaming of CFP After Win vs. Florida Without Jordan Travis

    Erin WalshNovember 26, 2023

    GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) warms up before the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Florida State Seminoles will finish the regular season with a 12-0 record.

    Florida State defeated Florida 24-15 at "The Swamp" to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since the 2013 campaign under former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

    With starting quarterback Jordan Travis sidelined with a leg injury, backup signal-caller Tate Rodemaker did just enough to help lift the Seminoles to victory, completing 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards.

    Running back Trey Benson was the best player on the field for either team as he finished with 105 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. He posted his third touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for Florida State.

    FSU Football @FSUFootball

    TURN ON THE JETS BRICK!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/trey_uno1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@trey_uno1</a> scores his second TD of the day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoleFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoleFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepCLIMBing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepCLIMBing</a> <a href="https://t.co/KZqhGQ398O">pic.twitter.com/KZqhGQ398O</a>

    Even with Travis sidelined, Florida State fans are dreaming of a berth in the College Football Playoff after the win:

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    Good for Florida State. <br><br>Still pains me that Jordan Travis is done for the year, but glad they will remain undefeated. <br><br>If they win ACC title game next week, it's going to be a fascinating conversation. CFP shouldn't leave an undefeated ACC champ out of the playoff.

    Brandon @BD_OVO

    Florida State deserves a CFP spot if they win ACC….proved it tonight

    Florida State Has Fans Dreaming of CFP After Win vs. Florida Without Jordan Travis
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael Totosz @MichaelTotosz

    aaaaand just like that Florida State is back in the CFP at #4!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoNoles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoNoles</a> <a href="https://t.co/OXSL3MrtV6">pic.twitter.com/OXSL3MrtV6</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Florida State will beat Florida, and the broadcast shows Jordan Travis celebrating in the suite. FSU with a gritty, gritty win tonight — and the CFP hopes remain alive.

    Desmond Bane Stan 🐻🏀 @ThePiedPhifer

    Mike Norvell and Florida State get to 12-0 and I couldn't be more happy for him. Go kick ass in the ACC Championship and get that CFP berth you deserve coach. You got all of us back in Memphis rooting for you!!<br>❤️💛❤️💛

    Zach 🌎 @zzachary_1

    Florida State will be in the CFP if they win next game, backup QB or not<br><br>Cry SEC fanboys

    Nasty Nester Fan Club @bronxbsbl

    FLORIDA STATE WINS!! PUT US IN TUE CFB PLAYOFF <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoleFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoleFamily</a>

    Sam ☘️🐐 @S_Scott019

    Florida State walking into the playoffs with the backup QB?

    Noah Odige  @noah_odige

    Nah this Florida State team needs to be in the playoff. QB or not this defense is legit.

    HEAD OF THE TABLE 🔱 @Hollywood_Hop

    YOU DONT WANNA PLAY FLORIDA STATE IN THE PLAYOFFS

    Camden Gober @CamdenGober

    I don't know why this is even an argument, but if Florida State wins next week they are absolutely in the playoff

    Adam Loewy @LoewyLawFirm

    Florida State is going to be in the top 4 playoff rankings next week. <br><br>If they beat Ville, they are in the playoffs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeGameDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeGameDay</a>

    Florida State is now set for an ACC title game matchup against Louisville next weekend. If the Seminoles win, the CFP selection committee is going to have quite the decision to make with teams like Oregon, Texas and Ohio State also in the hunt.