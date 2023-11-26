Deion Sanders: Colorado 'Getting Ready to Start Cookin' After 4-8 Season

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes 2023 season officially came to an end Saturday and head coach Deion Sanders believes his team is already ready to create positive momentum for 2024.

The Buffaloes fell 23-17 to Utah and finished the season 4-8. This was an improvement from 2022, when the program was 1-11, but a 3-0 start makes the late season skid stand out. Sanders said the team is already ready to make improvements for next season and doing things the right way will be how they get there.

"We getting ready to start cookin,'" Sanders said, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. "We getting ready to start go pick up that grocery and make sure we do it right. You know what we need. Everybody know what we need. You know dern well what we need, so we gonna get it."

The preparation for next season appears to include embracing NIL and being active in the transfer portal as Sanders mentioned this process and that the Buffaloes will need to embrace this in order to take that next step.

"We're getting there," Sanders said. "We definitely need giving. You know what I mean. It's unfortunate to say this, but some kids cost … I have not charted this yet, but I've asked for the numbers. But if you start thinking about the top several teams in the country, I see what was spent on assembling their teams. You know, we can sit here and talk about great coaching and great this and great that all we want, but it's gonna be a credit card swipe in some kind of way with all these guys going to these places. And I understand that."

Colorado was busy in this regard last year as Sanders brought along several players, including his son Shedeur Sanders and 2022 No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter, and the 2023 Buffaloes looked very different from the 2022 team.

Still, holes in the roster definitely contributed to the 1-8 record in Pac-12 play and kept the team from reaching a bowl.