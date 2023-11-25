Ryan Day Says Ohio State Is 'Just Sick' After 3rd Straight Loss to Michigan

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

This feeling is becoming a little too normal for Ryan Day and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

For the third-consecutive year they loss to arch rival Michigan, this time in heartbreaking fashion as quarterback Kyle McCord threw an interception on the potential game-winning drive.

"Hard to describe," Day said of the mood around the team postgame. "Just sick. The fact that we came up short in this game—you work your whole year for it—and we came up short."

In addition to losing to the team up north and missing out on a chance to compete in the Big 10 championship game, the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff chances also took a really big hit.

Especially with a huge PAC 12 championship game coming up next week between Washington and Oregon, Day and his squad can't do anything but sit back and hope they've done enough to warrant a spot in the top four.

While it was a slow start for the Buckeyes, there were certainly some questionable calls by Day over the course of the afternoon. In the closing minutes of the first half, the 44-year old opted to let plenty of time come off the clock and attempt a 52-yard field goal instead of trying to drive a little further down the field for a potential touchdown or even a closer field goal attempt.

Instead, kicker Jayden Fielding missed it. The Wolverines ultimately went on to win the game by six. Perhaps McCord doesn't throw that interception if he doesn't need to be so aggressive on the final drive.

After winning his first game against Michigan in 2019, Day hasn't been able to get the best of the Wolverines since, losing three straight as the 2020 edition of the matchup was cancelled due to COVID.