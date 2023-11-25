Aaron Rodgers, Jets Could Face Packers at Lambeau Field as Part of 2024 NFL Schedule

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could make his highly anticipated return to Lambeau Field in the near future.

New York's 2024 schedule includes a game on the road against the NFC North team that finishes in the same place in its division, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, putting the Jets and Green Bay Packers on course to play next season.

The Jets are currently third in the AFC East with a 4-7 record while the Packers are third in the NFC North with a 5-6 record.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in April in a blockbuster move that turned the NFL world on its head. Green Bay sent Rodgers and its 2023 first-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

The conditional 2024 second-round pick would have become a first-round pick if Rodgers played 65 percent of plays this season. With the star quarterback tearing his Achilles on New York's first drive of the 2023 season, that pick will remain a second-rounder.

Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay, delivering the franchise a Super Bowl title in 2010, which was its first title since 1996, six appearances in the NFC championship game and nine NFC North titles.

Additionally, Rodgers holds franchise records for passing touchdowns (445), passing touchdowns in a season (48) and passing yards in a season (4,643), among other milestones.

Rodgers also won four MVP awards and earned 10 Pro Bowl selections during his tenure with the Packers.

While Jordan Love is still learning the ropes in Green Bay as Rodgers' heir, the veteran signal-caller is working his way back to the playing field in his Achilles injury rehab. Rodgers is targeting a mid-December return to the field, though it remains to be seen if he'll be able to accomplish the unprecedented feat.