Jets' Aaron Rodgers Eyeing Mid-December Return from Achilles Injury

Aaron Rodgers currently has his sights set on a return before the end of the 2023 season.

He told NBC's Melissa Stark that he's currently targeting a "mid-December" return to the New York Jets. Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first quarter of the Jets' Week 1 game.

While New York's offense has struggled without the four-time MVP under center, the team currently sits at 4-4 through eight contests. That puts them just 0.5 games back of the final AFC playoff spot heading into Sunday night.

