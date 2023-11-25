2024 CFP Title Odds: Michigan Becomes New Betting Favorite After Win over Ohio State

2024 CFP Title Odds: Michigan Becomes New Betting Favorite After Win over Ohio StateNovember 25, 2023
Following a 30-24 victory over Ohio State, it appears that the Michigan Wolverines are currently the team to beat in college football.
With the win over the Buckeyes, Michigan clinched the Big Ten East Division title and secured a spot in the conference championship game against Iowa. It was also a huge step forward in the journey to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.
Michigan has risen to the top of the odds to win the College Football Playoff national championship, per DraftKings SportsBook. The Wolverines currently have +180 (bet $100 to win $180) odds to win the National Championship, with Georgia in second at +240 and Oregon following them at +550.
The experience on this Wolverines team is pretty tough to beat as Georgia is the only other team to have qualified for the playoff in each of the last two seasons. Michigan has not been able to secure a victory in the playoff yet, but the Wolverines appear primed to break through in January.
The Wolverines will need to defeat the 10-2 Iowa Hawkeyes first to reach that point, but if they are able to do that, a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the CFP is a very likely outcome.