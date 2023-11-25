Suns' Kevin Durant Says Nets 'Refused to Get Rid of Me' After Initial Trade Request

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kevin Durant wanted to leave the Nets for the Phoenix Suns prior to the 2022-23 campaign, but he wasn't moved until last season's deadline because Brooklyn "refused to get rid" of him following his initial request.

"[The Nets] refused to get rid of me… I tried, but time ran out," Durant told reporters Saturday. "I wasn't going to miss any games because of this whole thing… It worked out in perfect timing."

Durant initially requested a trade from the Nets in June 2022, with the Suns and Miami Heat being his preferred destinations. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski' reported at the time that the Nets were "not tied to honoring any of Durant's preferred destinations and plan to make a deal that allows them the greatest return of assets."

No deal came to fruition prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign, so Durant suited up for the franchise to begin the year. Once the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Durant requested a move again in February, although he specifically requested a trade to the Suns.

The Nets ended up trading Durant and T.J. Warren to Phoenix in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks.

Durant appeared in just eight regular season games for the Suns last season and played all of the team's playoff games before Phoenix was eliminated by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Although Durant sat out Friday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies due to a foot injury, the 35-year-old is putting up MVP-worthy numbers this season, averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2. blocks in 15 games while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from deep.