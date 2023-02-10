Report: Kevin Durant Privately Requested Trade to Suns After Kyrie Irving-Mavs Deal

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Kevin Durant reportedly asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him to the Phoenix Suns after the team dealt Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported Friday on Durant's request to Nets general manager Sean Marks:

"On Monday afternoon, Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman had asked for a meeting. It was a somber one. Less than 24 hours earlier the Nets had traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after a whirlwind three days of action. Now Durant was repeating the words he had said on the eve of free agency last June that had turned the NBA on its side for weeks.

"Again, Durant told Marks he wanted to be traded. Only this time, Durant specifically asked to be traded to the Suns. The group then FaceTimed Nets owner Joe Tsai, who was at his home in San Diego, with the decision.

"It was not fiery. It was a request, not a demand like Irving had made of the Nets the previous Friday. More importantly, in stark contrast to Durant's public trade request last June and Irving's maneuver, this was to stay a private appeal. Durant didn't want a bidding war and days of being the target of intense speculation and online obsession."

Brooklyn dealt Durant and T.J. Warren to Phoenix on Thursday for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks.

