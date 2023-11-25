Ryan Day Labeled a Fraud by Furious OSU Fans After 3rd Straight Loss to Michigan

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

In one of the most anticipated college football games of the season, No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 to secure their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game and a potential College Football Playoff appearance as well.

Although Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day led his team to a perfect 11-0 record prior to Saturday's contest, this is now the third consecutive year that his group has been defeated by the Wolverines.

With Jim Harbaugh still serving a three-game suspension, interim head coach Sherrone Moore helped Michigan jump out to a 14-10 lead at the half. The Buckeyes tied the contest 17-17 in the third quarter, although they weren't able to take the lead.

Ohio State fans were frustrated with Day's inability to overcome the school's Big Ten rival.

Quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, completing 60 percent of his passes. He threw two interceptions, however. McCord's second was costly, ending the game on Ohio State's final drive of the afternoon.

Standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continued his tremendous season, racking up 118 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

The Buckeyes defense struggled though, allowing a season-high 30 points. They were only able to sack Wolverines signal-caller J.J. McCarthy once.