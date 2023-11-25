X

    Ryan Day Labeled a Fraud by Furious OSU Fans After 3rd Straight Loss to Michigan

    zach bacharContributor INovember 25, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Head Football Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes is seen during warmups before a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
    Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

    In one of the most anticipated college football games of the season, No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 to secure their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game and a potential College Football Playoff appearance as well.

    Although Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day led his team to a perfect 11-0 record prior to Saturday's contest, this is now the third consecutive year that his group has been defeated by the Wolverines.

    With Jim Harbaugh still serving a three-game suspension, interim head coach Sherrone Moore helped Michigan jump out to a 14-10 lead at the half. The Buckeyes tied the contest 17-17 in the third quarter, although they weren't able to take the lead.

    Ohio State fans were frustrated with Day's inability to overcome the school's Big Ten rival.

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    Ryan Day vs. Michigan 1-3<br>Ryan Day vs. rest of Big Ten 40-0

    Rocky @D_Rockafellow

    Ryan Day might be a fraud. The Ohio State brand gets the athletes. Day chokes every year

    DollarDog Nick @DollarDogNick

    We ran the ball down their throats last drive. What should we do now?<br><br>"How about we completely abandon that strategy"<br><br>-Ryan Day <a href="https://t.co/VUsLnBk5MS">pic.twitter.com/VUsLnBk5MS</a>

    Justin Frommer @JustinbFrommer

    Ryan Day may be the biggest fraud in college football lol

    Grant Puskar @grant_puskar_

    Ryan Day can't beat Jim Harbaugh. Ryan Day can't beat an interim head coach. <br><br>Ryan Day's time in Columbus should probably come to an end.

    Colb @___Colb___

    Fire Ryan Day soon as the clock hits 0 we have all seen enough.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Not calling timeout there is an abysmal decision by Ryan Day. Had you called timeout, Michigan is almost forced to run so make sure :40 bleeds off. <br><br>Since they didn't, now Michigan can run or pass. Just terrible game management.

    rob @rreagles20

    Ryan day biggest fraud in college football.

    Mr. Ohio @MrOH1O

    Ryan Day running that chill relaxed offense not caring about the time in the 4th quarter cost us a chance.<br><br>Don't understand how coaches who get paid millions have no idea how to manage the clock, in the game they get paid millions to coach in.

    bryce @theyhatebryce

    Ryan Day has lost an entire fan base. Goodluck to him

    Andrew Lind @AndrewMLind

    Ohio State and Ryan Day had the perfect chance to prove the last two years were a fluke. Instead, nothing has changed. Disappointing.

    Quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, completing 60 percent of his passes. He threw two interceptions, however. McCord's second was costly, ending the game on Ohio State's final drive of the afternoon.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    INTERCEPTION<a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichfootball</a> SEALS THE GAME 〽️ <a href="https://t.co/37lF1aVeqo">pic.twitter.com/37lF1aVeqo</a>

    Standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continued his tremendous season, racking up 118 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

    The Buckeyes defense struggled though, allowing a season-high 30 points. They were only able to sack Wolverines signal-caller J.J. McCarthy once.

    Ohio State fell to 11-1, missing the Big Ten Championship game for the third straight year.